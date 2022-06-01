 Skip to main content
Police implementing new parking enforcement technology in Owensboro

  • Updated
Owensboro Police Department building

The Owensboro Police Department in Owensboro, Kentucky, is implementing a new parking enforcement tool.

OPD says its parking enforcement officer will soon be using a new technology called "Brazos eChalk," offered by Tyler Technologies.

The new tool will allow OPD to take a digital recording of a parked vehicle's specific location, wheel position, and time. OPD says it eliminates the need for any physical contact with a parked vehicle.

If the vehicle has been parked in a timed spot for too long, OPD says the parking enforcement officer will then return and issue a citation.

OPD will begin using the new tech starting on Friday, June 3.

