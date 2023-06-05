Police investigate deadly accident along Interstate 64 in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The investigation continues into the death of a Virginia woman following an accident along Interstate 64 in Perry County on Sunday, June 4th.
Indiana State Police said around 6:30pm, authorities received a call about an overdue motorist. ISP says 35-year-old Maria Booker left Colorado earlier in the day and that no one had made contact with her for several hours.
The Perry County Sheriff's Office and ISP looked for Booker along Interstate 64. An hour later, a car was spotted in a wooded area off an embankment along I-64.
The driver was found dead in the car. It was confirmed through license and registration that the driver was Booker.
Booker was from Locust Grove, Virginia.
Autopsy is pending on the cause of death for Booker.