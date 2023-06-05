Police investigate deadly accident along Interstate 64 in Perry County

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone or in the air for
today, Monday, June 5th for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,


Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Monday
night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The investigation continues into the death of a Virginia woman following an accident along Interstate 64 in Perry County on Sunday, June 4th.

Indiana State Police said around 6:30pm, authorities received a call about an overdue motorist.  ISP says 35-year-old Maria Booker left Colorado earlier in the day and that no one had made contact with her for several hours.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office and ISP looked for Booker along Interstate 64. An hour later, a car was spotted in a wooded area off an embankment along I-64.

The driver was found dead in the car. It was confirmed through license and registration that the driver was Booker.

Booker was from Locust Grove, Virginia.

Autopsy is pending on the cause of death for Booker.

