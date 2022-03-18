Police Investigating After Animal Remains Mailed to Evansville Bank

A criminal investigation is underway in Evansville after a dead animal was mailed to employees of a local bank, according to police.
An officer with the Evansville Police Department was sent to the Fifth Third Bank on S. Green River Road around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday after an employee there called 911.
In the 911 call, an employee at the bank can be heard telling the operator that a package had been delivered to an employee that contained the remains of what was potentially a skunk.
After the police officer got to the bank and took a report, the animal remains were released to animal control.
No other details were released.