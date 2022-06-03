Police investigating arson at Motel 41 in Evansville

The Evansville Police Department is investigating an arson that took place at a local motel on Thursday.
Officers were sent to Motel 41 off of Highway 41 around 3:00 p.m. to take an arson report.
A fire investigator at the scene told officers that someone had set fire to a pile of furniture that the motel owner had put out near a dumpster on the property.
The motel owner told police that the furniture that was set out included about 25 chairs, a mattress, and a few tables. He said he had been trying to get rid of the furniture but hadn't successfully done so yet.
Fire officials said the blaze put off a large amount of heat, melting and damaging the asphalt pavement beneath it. They believe an accelerant was used to start the fire.
No one was injured, and no arrests have been made at this time.
Detectives continue to investigate.