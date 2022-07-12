Police investigating catalytic converter theft at Evansville business

Authorities in Evansville are investigating after a local business was hit by a catalytic converter thief.
Evansville Police Department officers were called to Ohio Valley Medical Gas & Supply on North Royal Avenue on Monday afternoon to take a report on a stolen catalytic converter.
Someone with the business told the officers that someone had stolen a catalytic converter from a truck that was parked out front.
Police said they didn't see anything left behind of evidentiary value, and didn't provide a description of any possible suspects.
Anyone who may have information on the theft can contact EPD.