Police investigating catalytic converter theft at Evansville business

Catalytic Converter

Authorities in Evansville are investigating after a local business was hit by a catalytic converter thief.

Evansville Police Department officers were called to Ohio Valley Medical Gas & Supply on North Royal Avenue on Monday afternoon to take a report on a stolen catalytic converter.

Someone with the business told the officers that someone had stolen a catalytic converter from a truck that was parked out front.

Police said they didn't see anything left behind of evidentiary value, and didn't provide a description of any possible suspects.

Anyone who may have information on the theft can contact EPD.

