Police investigating Evansville house fire as arson

Authorities in Evansville are investigating a house fire that happened on Wednesday as an arson.
Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Evansville Fire Department's crews were called to a house fire at a home on on E Louisiana Street near N Heidelbach Avenue.
When firefighters got there, they reported seeing heavy black smoke coming from the back of the house, and flames venting from the windows and door.
Two people living at the home had already gotten outside by the time firefighters got there. They told the fire department that they tried to put out the fire but were unable to do so.
EFD says that due to a large amount of belongings in the home, it was hard for firefighters to maneuver through the building to put the fire out.
The fire was considered fully extinguished in about 45 minutes.
EFD said that one firefighter injured their hand when they received a puncture wound through their glove.
Detectives with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the fire as an arson.
No other details were released.