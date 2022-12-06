Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Central City

Authorities in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Central City say they're looking into a string of vehicle break-ins.
The Central City Police Department sent out a warning Tuesday, saying that a series of vehicle break-ins had occurred in multiple locations late Monday night.
While police say several suspects have been reported and officers are following those leads, the public is still being asked to submit any information possible.
Anyone with pictures or videos, or anyone who may have seen suspicious individuals in their area, is asked to contact CCPD.
The police department also asks the public to practice basic overnight vehicle safety, like making sure doors are locked, and parking in a well-lit area with cameras if possible.