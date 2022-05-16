Police issue warning on Madisonville Municipal Utilities scam call

Police are warning residents in Madisonville, Kentucky, of a scam phone call that's going around.
The Madisonville Police Department says that a new spam call is in circulation, claiming to come from Madisonville Municipal Utilities.
According to MPD, the fraudulent call claims that you're in "good standing" with the company, and that a gift card is available as a reward.
"There are no $50 gift cards being awarded... Do not give out any personal information!" the police department said in a statement. "If you have a question, please contact MMU yourself so you know you are actually talking to a city representative."
To contact Madisonville Municipal Utilities, you can call (270) 824-2102.