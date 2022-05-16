 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police issue warning on Madisonville Municipal Utilities scam call

  • Updated
  • 0
Madisonville City Hall

Police are warning residents in Madisonville, Kentucky, of a scam phone call that's going around.

The Madisonville Police Department says that a new spam call is in circulation, claiming to come from Madisonville Municipal Utilities.

According to MPD, the fraudulent call claims that you're in "good standing" with the company, and that a gift card is available as a reward.

"There are no $50 gift cards being awarded... Do not give out any personal information!" the police department said in a statement. "If you have a question, please contact MMU yourself so you know you are actually talking to a city representative."

To contact Madisonville Municipal Utilities, you can call (270) 824-2102.