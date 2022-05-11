 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor
flooding is now expected at Newburgh and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 40.5 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Police: Juvenile facing new charges connected to January shooting in Owensboro

  • Updated
  • 0
gun graphic

A juvenile who was charged in connection to a shooting that happened in Owensboro back in January was taken into custody on new charges Wednesday, according to police.

The Owensboro Police Department said Wednesday that a male juvenile who had been previously charged in the shooting was now facing two counts of Wanton Endangerment, one count of Criminal Mischief, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

OPD says that originally, the juvenile was charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and then released by the court.

After being released, OPD says detectives continued to investigate, and determined that the juvenile was directly involved in the shooting. At that point, a "juvenile pickup order" was obtained on Jan. 25.

OPD says it was learned that the juvenile had fled the city after learning about the pickup order. According to police, the juvenile was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 11, after returning to the city.

You can read the original story about the shooting by clicking here.

Tags

Recommended for you