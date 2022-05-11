Police: Juvenile facing new charges connected to January shooting in Owensboro

A juvenile who was charged in connection to a shooting that happened in Owensboro back in January was taken into custody on new charges Wednesday, according to police.

The Owensboro Police Department said Wednesday that a male juvenile who had been previously charged in the shooting was now facing two counts of Wanton Endangerment, one count of Criminal Mischief, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

OPD says that originally, the juvenile was charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and then released by the court.

After being released, OPD says detectives continued to investigate, and determined that the juvenile was directly involved in the shooting. At that point, a "juvenile pickup order" was obtained on Jan. 25.

OPD says it was learned that the juvenile had fled the city after learning about the pickup order. According to police, the juvenile was taken into custody on Wednesday, May 11, after returning to the city.

