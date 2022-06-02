Police looking for driver who fled after crashing into Evansville CVS

The Evansville Police Department says it's looking for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run incident at a local CVS store.
According to EPD, the driver of the truck you see here crashed into the CVS at the intersection of Boeke Road and Covert Avenue then left the scene.
EPD described the truck as a dark colored Dodge Ram. They say it appeared to have a scooter or a wheelchair in the bed.
Due to the crash, EPD says the truck should have noticeable front-end damage.
Anyone who has information on the vehicle or its driver should call EPD's hit-and-run unit at (812) 436-7942.