Police looking for man who attempted to rob Evansville business at gunpoint

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are looking for an armed robbery suspect.
The Evansville Police Department says the First Avenue Massage & Spa was robbed at gunpoint just before 7 p.m. on Thursday.
According to police, a man wearing a black neck gaiter type mask entered the business, pulled out a black pistol, and demanded cash from an employee who was working at the counter.
Police say the man eventually left the business after nine minutes of pointing the gun at the victim and trying to get the cash.
Photos provided by EPD show the suspect accused of robbing the business, which is located off of North First Avenue just south of Meyer Avenue.
Anyone with information on the incident should call EPD immediately at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Line at 1- 800-78-Crime.