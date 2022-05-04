Police looking for man who robbed Dollar Tree store in Henderson Tuesday night

Henderson Police continue to investigate a robbery that took place at a Dollar Tree Tuesday night.
According to officers, a man walked into the South Green Street location just after 8:00 p.m. wearing a red hoodie and a red mask.
The man pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded everything in the register. Following the robbery, the man left the store and took off in an unknown direction.
Henderson Police set up a perimeter but did not locate the suspect. The man is roughly 5'9".
If anyone has information they're ask to call Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.