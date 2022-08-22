Police looking for missing Evansville woman

Police in Evansville are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.
Wagner was reported missing on August 12th by her family. They last heard from her on August 6th via text.
She is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an Orange tank top and jeans.
Wagner is homeless, but has a history of staying in surrounding towns such as Oakland City and Newburgh.
Her family says she also goes by the name of Andi Blair.
If you see Wagner or have information about her whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Evansville Police Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979 so investigators can check on her welfare.