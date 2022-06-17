 Skip to main content
Police looking for missing Muhlenberg County teen

KSP photo of missing Muhlenberg County teen McKenzie Miley

The Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help finding a missing Muhlenberg County teen.

KSP says it's looking for missing 17-year-old McKenzie Miley of Central City.

According to KSP, Miley was last seen by family a week ago on June 10. They say she is considered a missing runaway.

Anyone with information on Miley's whereabouts is asked to call KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555.

KSP says anyone with information on Miley's location can also contact their local law enforcement agency.

