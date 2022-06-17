Police looking for missing Muhlenberg County teen

The Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help finding a missing Muhlenberg County teen.
KSP says it's looking for missing 17-year-old McKenzie Miley of Central City.
According to KSP, Miley was last seen by family a week ago on June 10. They say she is considered a missing runaway.
Anyone with information on Miley's whereabouts is asked to call KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555.
KSP says anyone with information on Miley's location can also contact their local law enforcement agency.