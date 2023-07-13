Police looking for suspect after Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that happened on South Garvin street Thursday.
According to dispatch, the call came in around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for shots fired.
EPD says shortly after the call, one person arrived to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. We are working to learn the condition of the victim at this time.
Police said that one person was questioned after being stopped on Riverside Drive in a red Camaro. EPD says they found possible evidence linking the car to the shooting.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
We are working to learn more information and will update this developing story as soon as we get it confirmed.