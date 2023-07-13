 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police looking for suspect after Evansville shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Shooting investigation

Evansville police investigate a shooting at an apartment building on S. Garvin.

 Brian Miller

One man ended up in the hospital with gunshot wound after he was shot during an argument. Police continue looking for the suspect.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that happened on South Garvin street Thursday.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for shots fired.

EPD says shortly after the call, one person arrived to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. We are working to learn the condition of the victim at this time.

Police said that one person was questioned after being stopped on Riverside Drive in a red Camaro. EPD says they found possible evidence linking the car to the shooting.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

We are working to learn more details about a shooting in south Evansville.

We are working to learn more information and will update this developing story as soon as we get it confirmed.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you