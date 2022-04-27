Police looking for wolf hybrid K9 on the loose in Morganfield

Around noon on Wednesday, the Morganfield Police Department said that it was looking for three wolf hybrid K9s that had gotten loose.
According to police, the K9s are privately owned and got loose from their shelter and fencing.
MPD says that schools, daycares, and rest homes have were notified of the escaped animals.
The police department said that it's working with Union County Animal Control to locate and properly house the animals.
By about 3:00 p.m., police said that two of the three animals had been located and housed with Animal Control.
Anyone who sees the remaining K9 is asked to not interact with it, but to instead call the police department at (270) 389-4357.