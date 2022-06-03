Police looking into 'suspicious death' of woman on E. Michigan Street in Evansville

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are currently investigating the circumstances of a "suspicious death."
The investigation began around 7:00 a.m. after a woman was found dead at a home on E. Michigan Street near N. Governor Street.
EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says an autopsy for the woman is scheduled for sometime Friday.
No other details are available right now, but authorities are expected to provide an update on the investigation after the autopsy is completed.
