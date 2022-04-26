Police: Madisonville man arrested after admitting to sexually abusing underage victim

A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is facing several criminal charges after police say he admitted to sexually abusing an underage victim.
The Madisonville Police Department says 25-year-old Edward K. Legrand of Madisonville was arrested on several sexual abuse charges after subjecting a victim who was under the age of 16 to abuse multiple times.
According to police, the abuse took place over the course of several months, from December of 2021 to February 2022.
Police say that during an interview, Legrand admitted to committing the abuse.
Legrand was charged with Sodomy 3rd Degree, Use of Electronic Device to Procure Minor, and two counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.
Legrand's mugshot was not yet available at the time of this article's publishing.