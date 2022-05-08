Police: Madisonville man arrested after breaking into house, starting brief standoff

A Madisonville, Kentucky man was arrested after police say he broke into a home during a brief standoff on Saturday afternoon.
The Madisonville Police Department says it happened around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday when officers went to serve two arrest warrants on 20-year-old Julian Hutchins at a home on Spence Avenue.
Police say that Hutchins was hiding in the overhead attic space of the home, and that he refused to surrender. In an attempt to get away, they say Hutchins made his way to the attic and broke through the ceiling, unlawfully entering into an adjoining home.
While inside the house, which was unoccupied at the time, police say Hutchins began making threats to hurt others, and to barricade himself inside.
MPD say that a brief standoff took place, until Hutchins finally made a run for it out of the front door, armed with a large knife.
As officers went after Hutchins, MPD says they used a taser to finally take him into custody.
Police say Hutchins was treated for minor cuts that he got during the burglary before being taken to the Hopkins County Jail.
He's facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, fleeing police, and resisting arrest.