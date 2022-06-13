Police: Madisonville man arrested for burglary after taking items from storage units

A man was arrested for burglary in Madisonville, Kentucky, after police say they caught him taking items from storage units.
The Madisonville Police Department says an officer was sent to the U Lock It storage units on Hanson Road around 3:00 p.m. on Friday for a burglary in progress.
When the officer arrived at the storage units, they say they saw 47-year-old Jason Durham inside a storage unit grabbing some items.
As the officer approached Durham, he closed the storage unit and put the lock back on it, according to police. They say Durham had already placed items in his vehicle from another storage unit as well.
Police say Durham claimed he had been given keys to the units from a man and was told to come get the items, but police say the owners of the storage units never gave Durham permission to be inside, nor gave keys out.
MPD says Durham had numerous keys on him, appearing to use them to open different locks on storage units.
Police also say that Durham had an Adderall pill on him at the time of the incident.
Durham was arrested on charges of burglary and drug possession and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on a $4,000 bond.