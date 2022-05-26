Police: Madisonville man facing numerous charges after jail staff finds drugs hidden on him

A Madisonville man who was arrested on multiple felony complaint warrants is facing even more charges after police say drugs were found hidden on him at the Hopkins County Jail.
Police say it started on Wednesday around 2:00 p.m. when an officer spotted a car carelessly changing lanes and weaving across the center line on I-69.
A MPD officer says they pulled the driver over, and identified him as 57-year-old Jerell Doster of Madisonville.
According to police, Doster had three active felony complaint warrants for a variety of different drug charges.
Police say they found a small box in Doster's car that had a glass smoking device and suspected meth residue inside.
When Doster was taken to the Hopkins County Jail, police say jail staff contacted them about more drugs that were found.
Staff members at the jail said they found several baggies inside Doster's pants with suspected powder cocaine and meth. Jail staff also said they found a large shard of suspected meth in Doster's hair.
Jail records show Doster was arrested on 21 different charges.