Police make another arrest in Webster County Jail drug-smuggling case

More charges have been filed in a Webster County drug investigation that police say involves the former deputy jailer.
According to the Providence Police Department, 47-year-old Crystal Moore Ferguson was part of the drug ring that supplied methamphetamine to Webster County Jail inmates.
As previously reported, Webster County Deputy Jailer Jacqueline McMillen was among six people arrested for bringing drugs into the Webster County Jail in April.
The seventh suspect, Ferguson, was the most recent arrest linked to the investigation.
Investigators say the suspects used fast food bags to bring the drugs into the jail. Police say they recovered a fast food bag that contained methamphetamine, e-cigarettes, and a meth pipe.
Police say the bag was intended for a pair of inmates.
Ferguson is facing several drug charges, including Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and Engaging in Organized Crime.
The joint investigation that led to these arrests began back in February.