Police Make Arrest After Man Shot in Owensboro Tuesday Night

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, The river is 3300 feet wide.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.2 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 44.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 23.5 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 26.4 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Police Make Arrest After Man Shot in Owensboro Tuesday Night

  • Updated
  • 0
Preston Blair 21 of Owensboro mug shot via Daviess County Jail

Preston Blair, 21, of Owensboro (Daviess County Jail photo)

A Tuesday night shooting that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky, ended with the arrest of a 21-year-old man.

Police say the shooting happened on Tuesday night around 10:40 p.m. on McConnell Avenue, near Chautauqua Park. 

Due to increased police patrols, officers were already in the area at the time of the shooting and were able to quickly make contact with the victim - a man in his 50s - who had been shot in the leg.

After officers applied a tourniquet to the man's leg to reduce bleeding, he was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he's expected to survive his injuries.

As officers canvassed the area and interviewed multiple witnesses, they say they found a gun that was hidden near the scene.

They say they took a suspect into custody and identified him as 21-year-old Preston Blair of Owensboro. Through the use of an OPD K9, police say another gun was found hidden the area where Blair was taken into custody.

According to OPD, a search warrant was obtained and executed at Blair's residence and more evidence was found. 

Blair was booked into the Daviess County Jail on charges of Assault, 1st Degree Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Anyone who may have more information on the investigation is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Recommended for you