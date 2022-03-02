Police Make Arrest After Man Shot in Owensboro Tuesday Night

A Tuesday night shooting that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky, ended with the arrest of a 21-year-old man.
Police say the shooting happened on Tuesday night around 10:40 p.m. on McConnell Avenue, near Chautauqua Park.
Due to increased police patrols, officers were already in the area at the time of the shooting and were able to quickly make contact with the victim - a man in his 50s - who had been shot in the leg.
After officers applied a tourniquet to the man's leg to reduce bleeding, he was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he's expected to survive his injuries.
As officers canvassed the area and interviewed multiple witnesses, they say they found a gun that was hidden near the scene.
They say they took a suspect into custody and identified him as 21-year-old Preston Blair of Owensboro. Through the use of an OPD K9, police say another gun was found hidden the area where Blair was taken into custody.
According to OPD, a search warrant was obtained and executed at Blair's residence and more evidence was found.
Blair was booked into the Daviess County Jail on charges of Assault, 1st Degree Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Anyone who may have more information on the investigation is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.