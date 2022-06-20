Police: Man caught on camera starting Evansville garage fire

An Evansville man was arrested and charged with arson on Sunday after police say he was caught on camera starting a garage fire.
Detectives with the Evansville Police Department were called to an arson investigation scene at a home on North First Avenue just north of Diamond Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m.
When officers arrived, they say they saw the home's garage engulfed in flames. They say the garage and a vehicle inside it were destroyed by fire. A nearby business was also damaged in the fire, as were some power lines and a telephone pole.
The owner of the garage said that the suspect, 26-year-old Kenneth Kirby, had threatened to set their home on fire, according to police.
Authorities say that the victim was able to show a detective video surveillance that showed Kirby pouring gas on the garage before lighting it on fire.
Police say Kirby was at a nearby home, and that he refused officers' commands to come outside for more than an hour.
After finally coming outside, Kirby was taken to EPD headquarters for an interview, police said.
Kirby was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the arson charge, and an additional charge of resisting law enforcement.