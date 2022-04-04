 Skip to main content
Police: Man Shot in Owensboro After Dispute Between Neighbors

The Owensboro Police Department says a man was sent to the hospital on Monday afternoon after a shooting that was the result of a dispute between neighbors.

OPD says officers went to the area of Crittenden Street and E. 5th Street around 3:20 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 to report a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, OPD says they found a man who had been shot once. He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment.

OPD said detectives arrested 59-year-old Daniel B. Jackson of Owensboro for 1st Degree Assault as a result of the shooting.

According to police, the shooting was the result of a dispute between neighbors.

OPD says the man who was shot is expected to survive his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with more information can call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

