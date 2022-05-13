Police: Owensboro man charged for attempting to rob pharmacy

An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after police say he tried to rob a pharmacy on Thursday.
The Owensboro Police Department says 39-year-old William Hatcher was the man arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Robbery in connection to the incident.
Police say it happened around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Emory Center Pharmacy on Emory Drive.
According to OPD, Hatcher walked into the store with a surgical mask on and gave a note to an employee asking for prescription meds while indicating he was armed.
Police said that nothing was taken from the pharmacy and that no one was hurt, and that Hatcher left the scene on a bicycle.
When police tried to question Hatcher, they say he fled before ultimately being arrested, netting him additional charges of fleeing, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and possession of paraphernalia.
He was booked into the Daviess County Jail.