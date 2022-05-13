 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of
points on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 35.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.7
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Police: Owensboro man charged for attempting to rob pharmacy

  • Updated
  • 0
William Hatcher via Daviess County Jail

William Hatcher via Daviess County Jail

An Owensboro, Kentucky man is behind bars after police say he tried to rob a pharmacy on Thursday.

The Owensboro Police Department says 39-year-old William Hatcher was the man arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Robbery in connection to the incident.

Police say it happened around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Emory Center Pharmacy on Emory Drive.

According to OPD, Hatcher walked into the store with a surgical mask on and gave a note to an employee asking for prescription meds while indicating he was armed.

Police said that nothing was taken from the pharmacy and that no one was hurt, and that Hatcher left the scene on a bicycle.

When police tried to question Hatcher, they say he fled before ultimately being arrested, netting him additional charges of fleeing, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and possession of paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Daviess County Jail.

