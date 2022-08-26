Police provide more details on deadly shooting at Henderson men's shelter

During a press conference held at 1 p.m. Friday, Henderson Police Department Chief Sean McKinney provided new details on Thursday night's double-fatality shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center men's shelter.
According to Chief McKinney, bible study at the men's shelter had just ended before the deadly shooting took place.
"It was my understanding that there was a chapel service that had just ended just prior to the shooting," Chief McKinney explained.
As previously reported, two people were killed in Thursday night's shooting - 67-year-old Steven Whalen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes. Police had also said that two other individuals had been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
During Friday's news conference, said that the two shooting victims who survived, ages 33 and 41, were in stable condition.
Chief McKinney said he couldn't comment on a possible motive for the shooting at this time, but that the suspect, 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs, was obviously "upset" at the time of the shooting.
Gibbs was arrested without incident after the killing. Police said that he had a handgun on him at the time of his arrest. He's currently being held in the Henderson County Jail on two charges of Attempted Murder and two charges of Murder.
