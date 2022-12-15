Police release cause of crash that killed teacher and her teen daughter

Indiana State police have released new findings in the crash that killed two people and left a third victim seriously injured in a Louisville hospital.
As previously reported, Julie Schnell, 44, was traveling westbound on State Road 64 with her two daughters Alayna, 13, and Addison, 15 when they crashed into an overturned tanker on December 8 in Dubois County.
Police say the driver of that tanker, 27-year-old William Craney unintentionally drove off the south side of the road.
Investigators say Craney then over-corrected-- causing the tanker to flip over.
Police say Schnell was unable to avoid a collision with the tanker.
Craney was was taken to the hospital in Evansville and was expected to recover.
Julie and Alayna passed away while 15-year-old Addison was flown to a Louisville hspital.