Police respond to dog left in car Friday afternoon in Evansville

Evansville Police cited a driver for animal cruelty Friday after a dog was left in a vehicle.
According to EPD, officers arrived to the Melmar Plaza parking lot on East Virginia St near Burkhardt Road around 1:30pm after dispatch received a call for a dog inside a car. Officers located the car and saw that the dog was panting and in distress. EPD said that the temperature at the time of the call was 101 degrees.
No word on injuries for the animal. The driver of the car was located and cited for Animal Cruelty.