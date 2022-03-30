One Dead, One in Custody After Incident on Evansville's West Side

One person is dead and another in custody after an incident that's currently unfolding on the west side of Evansville.
Officers responded to a home on W. Indiana Street near the corner of N. Lemcke Avenue around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 to report a shooting.
Few details are clear at this time, but authorities tell us that one person is dead and that a suspect was taken in custody.
Police say the suspect is currently being questioned at EPD headquarters.
