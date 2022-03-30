 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more
difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

One Dead, One in Custody After Incident on Evansville's West Side

Heavy police presence on W. Indiana Street in Evansville March 30 2022

One person is dead and another in custody after an incident that's currently unfolding on the west side of Evansville.

Officers responded to a home on W. Indiana Street near the corner of N. Lemcke Avenue around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 to report a shooting.

Few details are clear at this time, but authorities tell us that one person is dead and that a suspect was taken in custody.

Police say the suspect is currently being questioned at EPD headquarters.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this breaking news story.

