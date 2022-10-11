Police say a child was attacked and strangled by her mother in Henderson

According to Henderson Police, a female juvenile was attacked and choked by her own mother.
It happened at a home on the 2700 block of Zion Road in Henderson.
Police were called out to the home on October 10 around 9:20 pm.
When they arrived, police say they found a juvenile victim who told investigators that her mom attacked her and strangled her on the floor.
She was able to escape her attacker and managed to call for help.
The victim was treated for her injuries by EMS at scene and was medically cleared.
Police have not yet made an arrest and have not revealed the name of the suspect.
If you have information about this crime, you're urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.