Police still looking for suspect after fatal Tuesday morning shooting in Evansville

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are continuing to look for suspects after a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.
EPD says officers were called to the area of Jefferson Avenue and South Garvin Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 to report a shooting.
The 911 caller told police they heard five or six shots, and that someone was laying in the alleyway.
When officers arrived they found a victim in the alley with multiple gunshot wounds. While life-saving measures were attempted, police say the victim was pronounced dead.
A witness who spoke with our 44News crew on-scene said this was a drive-by shooting involving a male victim.
Police say the victim's name will be released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office, pending family notification.
As police continue to look for suspects, anyone with information should call EPD's Adult Investigation Unit at (812) 436- 7979.