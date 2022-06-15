Police: Teen answers door holding pistol, arrested with dad on marijuana charges

A father and his teen son were arrested on marijuana charges in Providence, Kentucky, after authorities went to serve a search warrant at their home, according to police.
The Providence Police Department says officers went to serve a search warrant at a home on Barrett Street in Providence late Monday night around 11:00 p.m.
When officers knocked on the door and announced their presence, they say a 17-year-old boy answered the door with a semi-automatic piston in his hand.
As officers tried to gain control of the situation, they say the teen threw the gun and the floor and tried to run away into the house.
Police say the teen continued to resist, but that officers overpowered him and took him into custody.
Also inside the house at the time of the incident was the teen's father, 54-year-old Early Ray Pointer Jr.
Police said that other children were inside the house as well.
During a search of the home, police say they found marijuana and a variety of other paraphernalia.
Through their investigation, police say they learned that Pointer Jr. was buying marijuana with his son, providing marijuana to his son, and using marijuana with his son.
Both the teen and Pointer Jr. were arrested on several different charges for the marijuana and the gun.
Police say social services was notified to investigate. They say the remaining juveniles were released to a relative.