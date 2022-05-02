Police: wanted man on the run after escaping officers in Tell City

Investigators with the Tell City Police Department say they're looking for a wanted man who escaped from officers.
TCPD said Monday that a man by the name of Perry Michael Scroggins was last seen running away from officers in the area of Old Highway Road in Tell City, Indiana.
A statement from the department says authorities believe Scroggins fled to avoid being arrested on multiple outstanding warrants.
According to police, Scroggins is about 5' 10'' tall, weighing around 150 pounds. He was reportedly wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and a white hat.
If you see Scroggins, police say you should not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately.
At this time, police believe that Scroggins is not a threat to the public.