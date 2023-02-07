Polish delegates meet with Evansville city leaders

In partnership with the organization Open World, members of Friendship Force Western Kentucky hosted Polish delegates as they visited Evansville to discuss disability inclusion.
The delegation met with several city officials in the Civic Center on Tuesday. Among those officials were two superior court judges who discussed mental health court and its role in keeping non-violent offenders out of the prison system.
Through his translator, Krzysztof Kurowski, president of the Polish Forum of People with Disabilities, expressed his appreciation. ”It’s very good to see here how you really support people with mental disabilities, but you still protect their civil rights.”
They also met with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke to examine policies that make services more accessible to those with disabilities, such as interpreters for 911 dispatch, low-cost group homes, and subsidies for mobility devices like motorized wheelchairs.
Scott Angle, a host with Friendship Force Western Kentucky, told 44News ”it’s very much about the inclusion of others into our everyday life, and it also is in keeping with the spirit of “E is for Everyone” here in Evansville.”