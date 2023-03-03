Biden administration officially opens pardon request application for federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...Missouri...Kentucky...
Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Fulton, Mississippi,
Ballard, Hickman, Pulaski and Alexander Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski
Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Daviess, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Union Counties.

.Over the next couple days the Ohio River will rise to minor flood
stage.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 345 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early Monday
morning to 35.7 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall early
Wednesday morning. It will rise to 35.7 feet early Wednesday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Driving Conditions Due to High Winds...

The Kentucky Department of Transportation has reported that numerous
high-profile vehicles have overturned this afternoon across west
Kentucky, especially along Interstate 24 in Christian County. A
High Wind Warning remains in effect until 9 PM and the strong
southwest and west winds will continue to gust 50 to 60 mph
through sunset before calming down.

Drivers of high profile vehicles are urged to exercise extreme
caution, especially on Interstates 24, 69, 169, and 165.

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 60 mph. Wind
gusts should decrease after 6 PM, when gusts in the 40 to 50
mph range are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Biden administration officially opens pardon request application for federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

Biden administration officially opens pardon request application for federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

Individuals eligible for President Joe Biden's pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession can now begin applying for a "certificate of proof" showing that they have been officially forgiven for their crime, the Justice Department announced on March 3.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Individuals eligible for President Joe Biden's pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession can now begin applying for a "certificate of proof" showing that they have been officially forgiven for their crime, the Justice Department announced Friday.

The online application, which is run through the Office of the Pardon Attorney's website, "allows eligible persons to submit documentation to the Office of the Pardon Attorney and receive a certificate indicating the person was pardoned on Oct. 6, 2022, for simple possession of marijuana."

In order to qualify for a pardon, you had to have been charged or convicted with simple possession of marijuana before October 6 by either a federal court or DC Superior Court. Qualifying individuals also had to be a US citizen or lawfully present in the US both at the time of the offense and when Biden issued the pardon last year.

CNN previously reported that officials said there are currently no Americans serving prison time solely on federal simple marijuana possession charges. But they said the number who had been charged with that crime was north of 6,500.

The DOJ noted in its announcement on Friday that the president's pardon does not apply to state marijuana convictions. As part of last year's announcement, Biden encouraged governors to take similar steps to pardon state simple marijuana possession charges, a move that would potentially affect many thousands more Americans.

Though Biden's move last year represented the first significant step taken by a US president toward removing criminal penalties for possessing marijuana, it stopped short of full decriminalization, which has enjoyed growing support among both political parties.

"No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana," Biden said last year when he announced the pardon. "It's legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And that's before you address the racial disparities around who suffers the consequences. While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people are arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates."

