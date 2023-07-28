Biden signs historic order moving prosecution of military sexual assault outside chain of command

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
572 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              GALLATIN              HAMILTON
HARDIN                JACKSON               JEFFERSON
PERRY                 SALINE                WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             MCLEAN
UNION                 WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

PERRY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN,
CARBONDALE, CARMI, DIXON, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD,
FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, OWENSBORO, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE,
POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, WEST FRANKFORT,
AND WEST SALEM.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Biden signs historic order moving prosecution of military sexual assault outside chain of command

Biden signs historic order moving prosecution of military sexual assault outside chain of command

President Joe Biden, here on July 20, will sign on Friday an executive order to move prosecution of military sexual assaults outside the military chain of command.

 Susan Walsh/AP

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday ordered a historic change to the Uniform Code of Military Justice by transferring key decision-making authorities outside the military chain of command in cases of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, murder and other serious crimes.

The order, which the administration is calling “the most significant transformation of the military justice system since the UCMJ was established in 1950,” officially implements changes passed by Congress as part of fiscal year 2022’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and comes two years after an independent review commission on sexual assault in the military, formed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, recommended moving prosecution of sexual assault in the military outside the chain of command.

Key among the changes in the order is the establishment of rules to govern the newly formed Offices of Special Trial Counsel (OSTC) which, composed of a panel of independent military prosecutors, would make prosecutorial decisions involving sexual assault and other violent crimes.

On a call with reporters previewing the executive order, a senior administration official called the move “a turning point for survivors of gender-based violence in the military.”

“These changes follow decades tireless efforts by survivors, advocates and members of Congress to strengthen the military justice systems response to gender-based violence,” the official said. “As Secretary Austin has said many times, this is a leadership issue, and we believe this historic order demonstrates that leadership.”

In a statement following the signing, New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand – who, along with Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, led a bipartisan push in Congress to remove prosecution of sexual assault from the military chain of command – applauded Friday’s executive order, writing while it may take time to see results of the new system, “these measures will instill more trust, professionalism, and confidence in the system.”

The senior administration official took care to acknowledge Gillibrand’s work on the issue ahead of the order’s signing, calling her “a leader for decades in calling attention to the need to reform the military justice system in a way that’s fairer and more just – particularly for sexual assault survivors.”

According to the administration, Gillibrand was influential in leading the charge to expand the scope of crimes covered by the independent counsel beyond sexual assault to also include murder, manslaughter and kidnapping – changes ultimately reflected in Friday’s executive order.

Biden signed the order Friday morning before departing for Maine. The text of the executive order was posted on whitehouse.gov and a White House official said the full changes to the Manual for Courts Martial will be published in the Federal Register, which may take a few days.

In addition to formalizing the rules governing the OSTC, Friday’s executive order will also establish prosecutorial decisions made by special trial counsel as wholly independent from the chain of command; update procedures the administration says will ensure protections for victims before, during, and after court martial proceedings; and alter the court-martial sentencing system to “promote uniformity and fairness.”

“What this executive order does is it really creates the rules of the road for an absolutely brand-new class of independent military prosecutors, and creates the independent authority and the command reporting structure of the Offices of Special Trial Counsel, that very importantly – and this was in the 22 NDAA – will report without intervening authorities directly to the civilian service secretaries of each military service,” a second official said Thursday.

Under the 2022 NDAA, the new changes are set to take effect by December 27, 2023 – but, per the administration official, the OSTC has already been established within the Department of Defense and is in the process of staffing up.

