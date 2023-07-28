Bidens publicly acknowledge their seventh grandchild for the first time

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 572 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CRITTENDEN            DAVIESS
HENDERSON             LIVINGSTON            MCCRACKEN
MCLEAN                UNION                 WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        PERRY
SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CAIRO, CALHOUN,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI, DIXON, ELIZABETHTOWN,
EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE,
HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL,
MARION, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY,
MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH,
PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT,
SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT,
WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Bidens publicly acknowledge their seventh grandchild for the first time

U.S. President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden depart from Holy Spirit Catholic Church after attending Mass on St. Johns Island, South Carolina, U.S., August 13, 2022. Biden on July 27 publicly acknowledged a daughter of his son Hunter for the first time, breaking a long-held silence on the matter by describing the situation as a “family matter.”

 Joshua Roberts/Reuters/FILE

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday publicly acknowledged a daughter of his son Hunter for the first time, breaking a long-held silence on the matter by describing the situation as a “family matter.”

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” Biden said in a statement that was first reported by People.

The statement went on to read: “This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter.”

“Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy,” read the statement.

The statement amounts to the Bidens’ first acknowledgment of their seventh grandchild.

The president spoke to his son and family about the overall situation with his grandchild, Navy, and wants what’s best for her, including possibly meeting her at some point, according to a source familiar.

The matter has grown politically sensitive in recent months as Hunter Biden’s legal predicament entered the spotlight.

Lunden Roberts, an Arkansas woman, gave birth to a girl and claimed Hunter Biden was the father in 2019. He denied paternity, but after a DNA test confirmed that he was the father, he eventually agreed in 2020 to pay $20,000 a month in child support.

Hunter Biden sought to reduce the monthly payments, and last month settled a child support case. As part of the deal, Hunter Biden will give some of his paintings to his daughter, who can either keep some of her choosing or keep the money from any sales of those paintings.

Roberts is also dropping her bid to change the girl’s last name to “Biden,” according to the court filing.

In court filings in April, Roberts said Hunter Biden “has never seen or contacted” his 4-year-old daughter and that President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden “remain estranged” from their grandchild.

A source familiar with the situation pointed to the contentious legal proceedings for reasoning as to why the Bidens are now acknowledging their seventh grandchild.

“You have to remember there were some fairly contentious legal proceedings between Navy’s parents happening until just a few weeks ago. As grandparents, the Bidens are following Hunter’s lead. They are – and have been – giving Hunter and Lunden the space and time to figure things out,” the source said.

Now that much of the legal matter has been sorted, “Navy’s parents are working on a way forward that’s best for her,” the source said.

“Thousands of families have faced similar circumstances, working it out in private, versus the spotlight. At the center is a 4-year-old girl and everyone wants what is best for her, including all of her grandparents,” said the source familiar.

