Brad Downing wins again after votes re-counted in Republican primary race for Boonville mayor

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Votes were re-counted in Boonville's mayoral race on Monday.
As we reported, candidate Deborah Stevens called for a recount after being defeated by opponent Bradley Downing on the Republican ticket in May's primary election.
In the May primaries, Downing beat out Stevens with 227 votes to her 214.
While Monday's recount yielded the same end result, the race was counted closer with Downing defeating Stevens by just 7 votes this time.
Downing will face Democratic candidate and incumbent Mayor Charlie Wyatt in November's election.