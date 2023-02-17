 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh and Daviess Counties.

.Due to recent heavy rain the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise into next week reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam by
Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 145 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 26.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning to a crest of 41.8 feet Wednesday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Chinese spy balloon recovery operation has concluded

  • Updated
  • 0
Chinese spy balloon recovery operation has concluded

The recovery operation of the Chinese spy balloon has concluded, the US military said Friday, February 17. FBI agents here ready equipment to recover the balloon debris from the ocean floor last week.

 FBI

Recovery operations have concluded for the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month, the US military said in a statement Friday.

The recovery effort ended after "U.S. Navy assets assigned to U.S. Northern Command successfully located and retrieved debris" from the balloon, the statement from US Northern Command said.

"Final pieces of debris are being transferred to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Laboratory in Virginia for counterintelligence exploitation, as has occurred with the previous surface and subsurface debris recovered. U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard vessels have departed the area. Air and maritime safety perimeters have been lifted," the statement added.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

