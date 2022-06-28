 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Wednesday, June 29 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Darren Bailey projected winner of Republican nomination for Illinois governor

  • Updated
  • 0
Darren Bailey

Darren Bailey

Darren Bailey has been projected as the winner of the Republican nomination in the race for governor of Illinois.

CNN projected Bailey as the winner of the nomination during Tuesday's primary elections with around 50% of the vote.

Bailey will now face off against incumbent Governor JB Pritzker in November's primary elections.

Pritzker won the Democratic nomination for Illinois governor 30 minutes after the polls opened on Tuesday.

You can click the link below to see more live updates on the state's primary election results as they come in.

Live election results for 2022 Illinois primary elections

