Darren Bailey projected winner of Republican nomination for Illinois governor

Darren Bailey has been projected as the winner of the Republican nomination in the race for governor of Illinois.
CNN projected Bailey as the winner of the nomination during Tuesday's primary elections with around 50% of the vote.
Bailey will now face off against incumbent Governor JB Pritzker in November's primary elections.
Pritzker won the Democratic nomination for Illinois governor 30 minutes after the polls opened on Tuesday.
