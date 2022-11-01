Election Day is just one week away: early voting still open at many locations

Election Day is just one week away. Many locations are still seeing large turnouts of early voters.
Preparations for November 8th are beginning to take shape.
Poll worker training has begun to prepare volunteers for the big day.
Election equipment has all been publicly tested and will be shipped out to polling locations the Monday before election day.
According to officials, a little over twelve thousand ballots have already been casted through the early voting process.
You will need a validate Indiana issued ID or a form of Federal identification, such as a passport, in order to cast your vote.
Early voting centers, such as public libraries and the Old National Events Plaza, will be open until Monday, November 7th at noon.