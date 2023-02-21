Evansville mayoral election down to three candidates; two candidates removed from ballot

The Evansville Mayoral race is down to just three candidates, after the election board decided to remove two of the candidates from the ballot on Tuesday afternoon.
Both Democrat Brian Alexander and Republican Caine Helmer's names have been removed from the ballot.
We are told that both candidates were disqualified because they did not vote in at least two of their parties’ primaries, which is a requirement to run for that office.
44News spoke to Carla Hayden, Vanderburgh County Clerk of the Courts, who said that "a candidate either has to have voted that party in the last two primaries, or if they have not voted that party in the last two primaries, then they need to get the consent of the party chair, in order to be on that parties ballot. So both party chairs voted to have their names removed from the ballot."
Stephanie Terry is now the only candidate left running on the Democrat side of the ballot. Meanwhile Natalie Rascher and Cheryl Musgrave are the two names remaining on the Republican side.
While the deadline has passed to run for either of those parties Independents, Libertarians, and other minor parties still have time to enter the race, as their deadline to enter the Mayoral race is not until this summer.
Evansville primary elections for 2023 will be held on May 2nd.