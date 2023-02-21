Evansville mayoral election down to three candidates; two candidates removed from ballot

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise above flood
stage later today, on its way to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam will continue to rise, reaching a
crest of 41.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 40.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds at 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
are expected.

* WHERE...across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 8 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Evansville mayoral election down to three candidates; two candidates removed from ballot

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville mayoral race down to 3

The Evansville Mayoral race is down to just three candidates, after the election board decided to remove two of the candidates from the ballot on Tuesday afternoon.

Both Democrat Brian Alexander and Republican Caine Helmer's names have been removed from the ballot.

We are told that both candidates were disqualified because they did not vote in at least two of their parties’ primaries, which is a requirement to run for that office.

44News spoke to Carla Hayden, Vanderburgh County Clerk of the Courts, who said that "a candidate either has to have voted that party in the last two primaries, or if they have not voted that party in the last two primaries, then they need to get the consent of the party chair, in order to be on that parties ballot.  So both party chairs voted to have their names removed from the ballot."

Stephanie Terry is now the only candidate left running on the Democrat side of the ballot. Meanwhile Natalie Rascher and Cheryl Musgrave are the two names remaining on the Republican side.

While the deadline has passed to run for either of those parties Independents, Libertarians, and other minor parties still have time to enter the race, as their deadline to enter the Mayoral race is not until this summer.

Evansville primary elections for 2023 will be held on May 2nd.

