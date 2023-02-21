Evansville mayoral election down to three candidates; two candidates removed from ballot

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky... Ohio River at Mount Vernon. .The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise above flood stage later today, on its way to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. &&