Evansville's mayor says he won't be seeking re-election in 2023

The mayor of Evansville says he's serving his final term.
On Monday, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said he would not be seeking re-election in 2023.
"Despite having the very best people to serve and the consistently rewarding nature of the job, the time will come for you all to choose another person to lead this city for the next term and beyond," Monday's statement from Mayor Winnecke said in part. "I will not be seeking re-election in 2023."
Mayor Winnecke is currently serving out his third term after being inaugurated on Jan. 1, 2012, as the 34th mayor of the city.
You can see Monday's full statement from Mayor Winnecke below.