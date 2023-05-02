Evansville's outgoing mayor gets out to vote on Election Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville's mayor made it out to the polls to cast his ballot on Tuesday morning.
44News got the chance to speak with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke as he was out casting his vote on Election Day.
It's the first time in more than a decade that Winnecke's name wasn't on the ballot, which was an odd feeling for the long-serving city official.
"You know its a little odd to be participating in a city election without my name on the ballot. It's also somewhat of a relief, but it is a humbling experience," Winnecke says.
While Winnecke may no longer go by mayor, he says the end of his time in office isn't the start of his retirement. "I'm not retiring I'm looking for another job and that's sort of an odd experience to be going through after twelve years in the mayor's office, but we're looking forward to the next chapter whatever it may be."
Two Republican mayoral candidates - Cheryl Musgrave and Natalie Rascher - are on Tuesday's ballot, both hoping to replace Winnecke in the mayor's office.
Polls opened on Tuesday morning and closed at 6 p.m.