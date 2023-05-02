 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Evansville's outgoing mayor gets out to vote on Election Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke speaks with 44News after heading to the polls to vote on Tuesday

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke speaks with 44News after heading to the polls to vote on Tuesday

Outgoing Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke got out to vote on Election Day Tuesday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville's mayor made it out to the polls to cast his ballot on Tuesday morning.

44News got the chance to speak with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke as he was out casting his vote on Election Day.

It's the first time in more than a decade that Winnecke's name wasn't on the ballot, which was an odd feeling for the long-serving city official.

"You know its a little odd to be participating in a city election without my name on the ballot. It's also somewhat of a relief, but it is a humbling experience," Winnecke says.

While Winnecke may no longer go by mayor, he says the end of his time in office isn't the start of his retirement. "I'm not retiring I'm looking for another job and that's sort of an odd experience to be going through after twelve years in the mayor's office, but we're looking forward to the next chapter whatever it may be."

Two Republican mayoral candidates - Cheryl Musgrave and Natalie Rascher - are on Tuesday's ballot, both hoping to replace Winnecke in the mayor's office.

Polls opened on Tuesday morning and closed at 6 p.m. Click here for election results on local races.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you