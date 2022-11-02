Former Daviess County judge accused of misconduct no longer on ballot

A former Daviess County, Kentucky family judge who was removed from her position after being accused of misconduct is no longer on the ballot for 2022.
44News learned Wednesday that Julia Gordon is no longer in the race for family court.
The Kentucky State Board of Elections contacted the Daviess County Elections Office this week and informed them that Gordon was no longer in the race.
We're told signs will be posted at all election polls in Daviess County to inform voters of Gordon's removal, and that any votes cast in her name will not count.
Gordon recently attempted to appeal the decision made by the Judicial Conduct Commission to remove her from her role, but the decision was upheld by the Kentucky Supreme Court.