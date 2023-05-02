 Skip to main content
Indiana primary elections: Races we're watching

  • Updated
The Indiana primary elections are here and 44News will be keeping you updated on several races throughout the night.

Election Day is on Tuesday, May 2. A few of the contested races we'll be watching include mayoral races in several communities.

The Evansville Republican candidate for mayor will be chosen Tuesday night, between Cheryl Musgrave and Natalie Rascher.

In Boonville, it's Republican candidates Bradley Downing and Deborah Stevens on the ticket.

In Huntingburg, the Republican race is down to James Hopf and Steven Schwinghamer.

Polls closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Visit wevv.com/news/election-results/ for results on local races as they come in.

