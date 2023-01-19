Indiana Supreme Court hears arguments on abortion ban

The challenge to Indiana's Senate Bill 1 banning abortion except in cases of rape, incest, or danger to the mother continued its way through the courts on Thursday. The State of Indiana’s Medical Licensing Board and women’s reproductive healthcare providers, including Planned Parenthood, presented their opposing arguments to the Indiana Supreme Court today.
The state’s argument in favor of the ban focused largely on their position that an abortion is the termination of a life, whereas the plaintiffs argued that abortion is a private reproductive right outside the jurisdiction of any governing body.
According to the plaintiff's attorney, Ken Falk, ”it’s difficult to think of something that cuts more to personhood, to individualization, to privacy than the state telling a woman: ‘look, we know you’re suffering from this terrible preeclampsia or we know that you’re mentally ill and you have to stop taking your medicines, and you’re going to be really, really in bad shape, but I’m sorry, you can’t get an abortion.’”
In addition to criminalizing abortion except in cases of rape, incest, and danger to the mother, S.B. 1 also terminates the licenses of all abortion clinics, making hospitals the only place to receive an abortion. There are concerns that removing much cheaper abortion clinics as an option will severely limit access to abortion even for those who meet the criteria for an exemption.
Before this new law banning abortion with few exceptions, abortion was legal in Indiana before the pregnancy had reached 22 weeks.