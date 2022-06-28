JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey to face off in race for governor of Illinois

The candidates have been chosen in the race for Illinois' next governor.

Incumbent Governor JB Pritzker will face off against Darren Bailey in the race for governor in November's general elections.

Pritzker was declared the winner of the Democratic nomination within 30 minutes of the polls for Tuesday's primary elections closing.

Bailey was then declared the winner of the Republican nomination.

Pritzker has served as the 43rd governor of Illinois since being elected in 2018. After serving as a member of the Illinois House of Representatives, Bailey became a member of the Illinois Senate.

The general elections will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.

