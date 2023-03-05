 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.
Ohio River at Paducah.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River
above flood stage at several points over the next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Jill Biden says the idea of a competency test for elderly politicians is 'ridiculous'

  • 0
Jill Biden says the idea of a competency test for elderly politicians is 'ridiculous'

First lady Jill Biden pushed back on concerns about President Joe Biden's age and dismissed a proposal by Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for politicians over age 75 to take a mental competency test.

 CNN

First lady Jill Biden pushed back on concerns about President Joe Biden's age and dismissed a proposal by Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for politicians over age 75 to take a mental competency test.

"Ridiculous," the first lady said, responding to Haley's proposal during an interview with CNN, which will air as part of "CNN Primetime: Jill Biden Abroad" at 9 p.m. ET on Monday.

Asked if her husband, who would be 82 at his inauguration if he's reelected, would consider taking such a test, Jill Biden said, "We would never even discuss something like that."

Haley, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and twice-elected South Carolina governor, first put forth the proposal when she announced her presidential candidacy last month. Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with the Democrats, slammed the proposal as "absurd" and ageist.

"We are fighting racism. We're fighting sexism. We're fighting homophobia. I think we should also be fighting ageism. Trust people, look at people, and say, 'You know, this person is competent. This person's incompetent.' There are a lot of 40-year-olds out there who ain't particularly competent," Sanders said in an interview with CBS News last month.

As the Bidens prepare for a possible 2024 presidential campaign, the first lady pushed back on concerns about her husband's age, citing his recent travel schedule as reflective of his stamina.

"How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train? Go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky?" she said. "So, look at the man. Look what he's doing. Look what he continues to do each and every day."

During an extensive sit-down with CNN, Jill Biden said she is "all for" her husband running for reelection in 2024. But the first lady also left an opening for her husband should he decide against a run.

"It's Joe's decision," she said. "And we support whatever he wants to do. If he's in, we're there. If he wants to do something else, we're there too."

